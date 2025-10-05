Nepal rains: Villages swept away by heavy rainfall and landslides, death toll rise to 44

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across different parts of Nepal and neighboring India, triggering deadly landslides that have claimed more than 44 lives, the officials said on Sunday.

Nepal has been severely affected by the torrential downpours that began on Friday, prompting rescue workers to conduct rescue operations in cut-off communities who reside in remote mountainous terrain.

Death toll rises in Nepal As of Sunday, at least 44 people in Nepal have died in rain-triggered disasters, with five people reported missing, Shanti Mahat, spokeswoman for Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, told AFP.

High tidal waves crashing Koshi Barrage at Bhardaha in Saptari district, Madhesh province after river Koshi overflowed owing to heavy rain showers

The eastern district of Illam was the worst hit, with at least 37 fatalities caused by landslides, resulting from heavy overnight rains. Local district official Sunita Nepal noted that the rescue workers have reached the affected areas, however the rescue operations were challenging due to blocked roads.

Army personnel carrying a landslide victim evacuated by a helicoper following heavy rain-triggered landslides and floods in Nepal which killed at least 44 people so far.

Rivers in the capital Kathmandu have also swelled, flooding settlements along their banks. Security personnel have been deployed in such regions to assist rescue efforts with helicopters and motorboats.

A Nepal resident, 38-year-old vegetable seller Rajan Khadga told AFP that “there is some damage, but thanks to the authorities' prior flood alert, we were able to move some belongings to a safe place.”

Landslides damage infrastructure The landslides have also significantly damaged infrastructure, blocking several highways and disrupting flights. This disruption in air travel has left hundreds of travellers stranded, many of whom were returning home after celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain.

In response to the crisis, Prime Minister Sushila Karki assured the public that government agencies were "fully prepared for rescue and relief". Emphasising the government's concern for citizens' safety, she urged everyone to seek necessary assistance.

Streets get flooded along the bank of overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains, in Kathmandu, Nepal,

The government has declared Sunday and Monday as public holidays and advised people not to travel unless necessary, AFP reported.