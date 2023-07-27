Nepal Rasta Bank’s FY24 monetary policy aims to boost recovery amid economic challenges: CareEdge

Nepal Rasta Bank’s FY24 monetary policy aims to boost recovery amid economic challenges: CareEdge1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The Nepal government has set an annual expenditure target of NPR 1.75 trillion for FY24, representing a 2.4% decrease from the previous fiscal year’s allocation but reflecting a substantial increase of over 16% compared to the revised estimate
New Delhi: To support economic recovery, the Nepal Rasta Bank (NRB) has announced its monetary policy for the fiscal year 2023-24, focusing on controlling inflation, stabilizing interest rates, and ensuring credit demand. The policy comes amid the government’s prudent fiscal plan aimed at rationalizing expenditure and increasing domestic revenue mobilization.
