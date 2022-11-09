Prime minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the earthquake. He tweeted in Nepali, “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake, which was centered in the Khaptad region of Far West. Also, I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and appropriate treatment for the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue in the affected areas."

