Home >News >World >Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases
Nepalese people wearing face mask (AP)
Nepalese people wearing face mask (AP)

Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 07:27 PM IST Shirish B Pradhan , PTI

Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 24,957

NEPAL : Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 24,957.

With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepal's coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.

The 525 new cases were confirmed after 9,859 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

Till date, 483,028 PCR tests have been conducted in the Himalayan nation.

There are 8,025 active cases, undergoing treatment at isolation centres across the country.

The number of recovered cases rose to 16,837 after 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli (Photo: PTI)

India, Nepal to have high-level meeting next week, the first since border row

2 min read . 11 Aug 2020
Medics attend a Covid-19 patient in a hospital facility (REUTERS)

UP reports 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout