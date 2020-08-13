Nepal records 525 new COVID-19 cases

NEPAL : Nepal reported 525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 24,957.

With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepal's coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.

With four new virus-related fatalities, Nepal's coronavirus death toll stands at 95, said Health Ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam.

The 525 new cases were confirmed after 9,859 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

Till date, 483,028 PCR tests have been conducted in the Himalayan nation.

There are 8,025 active cases, undergoing treatment at isolation centres across the country.

The number of recovered cases rose to 16,837 after 109 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.