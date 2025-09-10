Nepal returns to normalcy two days after Gen Z protests, violence; death toll rises to 30, over 1,000 injured

Nepal: Normalcy returned to violence-struck Nepal on Wednesday, two days after the Gen Z protests, in which 30 people were killed and 1000 others injured. The capital city, Kathmandu, wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home.

No fresh violence was reported on Wednesday, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu resumed services from the evening, 24 hours after closing its operations.

Also Read | Nepal Protest News LIVE: Kathmandu airport to reopen today

India's Civil Aviation Ministry is in the process of bringing back stranded Indians in Nepal by deploying additional flights to Kathmandu in association with Air India and IndiGo.

Nepal protests The sweeping protests, which began on Monday, September 8, continued till Tuesday. The protesters not only attacked political leaders but also set government buildings and politicians’ homes on fire.

Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation, leading to a power vacuum. The nation's finance minister was reportedly chased, beaten and kicked by a mob – videos of which also went viral.

Also Read | Viral videos capture Nepal politicians and officials escaping via helicopter

Nepal's Army took charge of the security operations in the country on September 9 at 10 pm.

Why the protests On September 4, the Nepal government announced a sweeping ban on 26 social media platforms – including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X – after the companies failed to comply with a deadline to register locally, appoint grievance handlers, and remove flagged content, reported The Hindu.

The social media ban sparked widespread anger at the nation's government.

As per the Kathmandu Post, Gen-Z’s frustration isn’t just about losing Instagram reels. It’s also about years of corruption, nepotism and broken promises.

As the situation returns to normalcy, the protesting Gen Z group held discussions to finalise the name of the person to lead an interim government.