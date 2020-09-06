Nepal's coronavirus infection tally rises to 46,257

NEPAL : Nepal reported 980 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 46,257, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Nine more people died due to COVID-19 related complications on Sunday, taking the death toll to 289, it said.

Of the 980 new cases, 290 are females and 690 males, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said.

As many as 354 new cases were reported from Kathmandu Valley in a single day, he said.

Nepal's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,257, Gautam said, adding that 28,941 patients have recovered so far.

While 17,027 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various isolation centres in Nepal, some 4,703 others are staying at various quarantine facilities, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via