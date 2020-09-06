Home >News >World >Nepal's coronavirus infection tally rises to 46,257
Nepalese people wearing face mask (AP)
Nepalese people wearing face mask (AP)

Nepal's coronavirus infection tally rises to 46,257

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 05:33 PM IST Shirish B Pradhan , PTI

Nepal reported 980 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 46,257

NEPAL : Nepal reported 980 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 46,257, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Nine more people died due to COVID-19 related complications on Sunday, taking the death toll to 289, it said.

Of the 980 new cases, 290 are females and 690 males, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said.

As many as 354 new cases were reported from Kathmandu Valley in a single day, he said.

Nepal's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,257, Gautam said, adding that 28,941 patients have recovered so far.

While 17,027 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various isolation centres in Nepal, some 4,703 others are staying at various quarantine facilities, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (ANI)

Nepal's Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada resigns

2 min read . 04 Sep 2020
Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link is expected to cost about three trillion Nepali rupees (Photo: Mint )

India seeks Nepal's nod to conduct detailed study of Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link

2 min read . 03 Sep 2020
Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief (JMM) chief Shibu Soren being taken to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital by a special medical ambulance for further treatment of COVID-19, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020. (PTI)

2,066 fresh cases push Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 43,835; death toll at 428

1 min read . 02 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout