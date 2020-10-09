Nepal’s COVID-19 cases cross 100,000-mark

KATHMANDU : Nepal’s COVID-19 cases crossed 100,000 on Friday after 2,059 new coronavirus infections were detected in a single day across the country, a senior health ministry official said.

The country has also seen 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 600.

During a virtual press meet, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Jageshwar Gautam, said that 2,059 new cases of coronavirus were detected, pushing the national tally to 100,676.

The official said a total of 13,279 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as a hot spot for the deadly virus, recorded 1,409 cases in one day.

Gautam said a total of 1,680 persons, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, were discharged after their full recovery in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery has reached 73,023.

There are currently 27,053 corona active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government has decided to allow tourists, who tested negative for coronavirus 72 hours before their departure, to visit the country without having to quarantine at a hotel for seven days, an official at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation said on Friday.

However, the tourists will have to take an antigen test immediately upon arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport, the senior officer said.

The government has also decided to waive COVID-19 insurance of USD 5,000 for tourists. The travellers must assure that their medical costs would be covered by themselves or the agency handling their visit.

The government has decided to resume operation of international flights to and from Kathmandu starting from October 17.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

