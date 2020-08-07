Nepal's government offices to be closed for 15 days amid surge in COVID-19 cases

NEPAL : Amid the continuous surge in coronavirus cases in Nepal , the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu Valley (Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur) have decided to close operations of government offices for 15 days.

"In view of the increasing rate of COVID-19 cases in the valley, we have decided to close the offices for 15 days. Only issues which have emergency situations will be dealt," Janakraj Dahal, Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, confirmed ANI over phone.

Cases of COVID-19 has continued to surge along with fatalities in the Himalayan Nation, thus resulting in the major hospitals running in full capacity. This has forced infected ones to stay in home isolation.

On August 5, the Nepal government enforced a partial lockdown in various parts of the country.

The Home Ministry released a list of 14 districts, which will be kept under partial to full lockdown as cases of coronavirus infection and fatalities continued to soar.

As per the issued list, a total of six districts will be facing a complete restriction in movement while eight would remain under partial lockdown.

"This decision has been made on the basis of reported cases in particular districts. It will be eased on the basis of the number of cases recorded in the coming days. Likewise, it can be extended in some depending on the situation in the coming days, both would be decided on by local bodies on the basis of necessity," Chakra Bahadur Budha, spokesperson at the Ministry confirmed ANI.

As per the list issued by ministry -- Saptari, Sarlahi, Syangja, Parsa, Bara and Banke districts -- would remain under complete lockdown. Sarlahi, Parsa and Bara have been kept under restriction for an indefinite period while Banke will remain under restriction till August 8, Saptari till August 10 and Syangja till August 7.

Dhanusha Districts Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan and Chhireshwornath Municipality will remain under restriction till August 9. The local body of five localities of Nuwakot District has decided onto imposing restrictions for an indefinite period as cases were detected in the area.

Likewise, the Morang's Biratnagar Metropolitan City has imposed restriction till August 14, Mahottari's Jaleshwor Municipality and Mahottari Village Council will remain under complete lockdown till mid-night of August 5.

Darchula's Marma Village Council will remain under complete restriction until further notice. Jhapa's Birtamod Municipality will remain under lockdown for an indefinite period while Arjundhara Municipality will remain under restriction till August 6.

Sunsari's Barah Kshetra Municipality's Ward number 6, 7 and 8 will remain under lockdown until further notice while Bajhang's Thalara Village Council's Ward no 5 and Kedarshiun Village Council Ward number 6 and 7 will remain under complete restriction till August 16.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via