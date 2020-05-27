Nepal's parliament defers plans to adopt new map which included parts of India

Nepal’s parliament has deferred plans to adopt a new map of the country that includes parts of India, a news report said Wednesday.

A discussion in the Nepalese parliament to clear a constitutional amendment that would formalize the new map has been postponed, news agency ANI said.

Nepal claims the territory, which touches the border with China, under an 1816 treaty with the East India Company. That agreement, according to Kathmandu, sets the River Kali as its western boundary with India and says the land lying east of the river is its territory.

The new map shows three areas -- Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani -- as parts of Nepal.

Nepal's aggressive new move was followed by its prime minister KP Sharma Oli blaming India for infecting his country with coronavirus. The two together had raised tensions with India.

The Indian foreign ministry did not comment on the matter on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the development said that India was “carefully following developments in Nepal."

“Border issues are sensitive by nature and require trust and confidence to be resolved to mutual satisfaction," the person said.

“We note that there is a larger ongoing debate on this matter in Nepal. It underlines the seriousness of this issue. It also demonstrates the value being attached to relations between Nepal and India. We continue to monitor the situation," the person added.

