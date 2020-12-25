Nepal SC asks PM Oli to explain move to dissolve Parliament

Nepal ’s Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli -led government, asking it to submit a written clarification over its decision to abruptly dissolve Parliament.

The notice was issued after a preliminary hearing at the five-member Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on the writ petitions filed against the government’s decision to dissolve the 275-member House of Representatives, according to court officials.

The bench sought the written clarification from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Minister and Office of the President as they are made defendants in all the writ petitions, they said.

The court has also asked the government to submit an original copy of the recommendations made by the government to dissolve the House and the decision made by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to authenticate the government’s recommendations within 10 days.

Earlier, the apex court demanded an amicus curiae from Nepal Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association in connection with the hearing.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’-led faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) staged a protest rally in Kathmandu against the decision.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via