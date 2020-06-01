Nepal set to amend constitution to add 'Indian areas' to map

This has cleared the decks for the amendment to sail through the Nepalese parliament, cementing prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s credentials as a strong and nationalist leader who does not bow to Indian pressure. The development is expected to strain Kathmandu’s ties with New Delhi. It has surfaced at a time when India is also locked in a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. India and Nepal have been showing Kalapani and Lipulekh as part of their territory in their respective political maps. Kathmandu has now brought out a new map that shows Limpiyadhura, too, as its territory.