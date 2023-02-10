Nepal takes stand against 'imported love', bans roses from India, China ahead of Valentine's Day
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Nepal's government has prohibited the import of fresh roses from nations such as India and China
The Nepali government has banned the import of fresh roses from countries like India and China ahead of Valentine's Day, according to a media report on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×