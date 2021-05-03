In an address to the nation on Monday, Oli also appealed to other countries for vaccines, diagnostic equipment, oxygen and other supplies to help combat the pandemic
Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Monday that the domestic flights would be stopped from midnight while all international flights will suspend operations from Thursday as the country tightened the prohibitory orders amid spike in the coronavirus cases.
In an address to the nation on Monday, Oli also appealed to other countries for vaccines, diagnostic equipment, oxygen and other supplies to help combat the pandemic.
"I would like to request our neighbours, friendly countries, and international organisations to help us with vaccines, diagnostic equipment and kits, oxygen therapy, critical care medicines to support our ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic," he said.
Oli said the government has decided to suspend domestic air services from the midnight of May 3 till May 14 while international air services operating between Kathmandu and other countries will be shut down from May 6 to May 14.
Oli said that those entering into Nepal from India would be allowed to enter only after conducting antigen tests.
India has donated one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal.
Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed a week long prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley and some other cities since April 29 to contain further spread of corona virus infections.
As of Monday as many as 41 districts have been placed under prohibitory orders.