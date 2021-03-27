The arrival of the vaccine, however, hangs on the weather condition of Nepal, as dense smog was spotted in Nepali airspace
Earlier this month, Nepal received 348,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative
Nepal will receive 100,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India on Saturday.
"A flight of Air India carrying the vaccines is expected to land Kathmandu this afternoon. The weather condition now plays a pivotal role as there is dense smog in Nepali airspace," a Nepal Official told ANI.