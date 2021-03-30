Nepal began vaccinations in January after receiving one million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from neighbouring India. Another 348,000 from the World Health Organization-backed Covax scheme arrived in March.
But only half of a follow-up order of two million shots from India has been delivered so far, and none have been administered since mid-March.
But the health ministry said Tuesday that the drive would resume after 800,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine arrived on Monday.
"It will be given after a decision is made on which population bracket we will target," health ministry spokesman Jageshwor Gautam told AFP.
Beijing "provided vaccine assistance to Nepal as a priority", Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi wrote in local English daily Republica on Tuesday.
The donation "demonstrates the great importance the Chinese side attaches to China-Nepal friendship", she said.