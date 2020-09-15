Home >News >World >Nepal to resume domestic flight operations from September 21
  • Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21
  • Nepal has 55,329 coronavirus cases as on Monday as per its health ministry data

Kathmandu: Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21, said Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Bhattarai confirmed that the Council of Ministers held a meeting on Monday wherein they decided to resume domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

On September 10, The Himalayan Times had reported that the government is likely to extend the suspension of domestic flights till October 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring requests of the private sector and public demand.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases till Monday, taking the national tally to 55,329.

