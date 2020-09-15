Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Nepal to resume domestic flight operations from September 21
Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

Nepal to resume domestic flight operations from September 21

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST ANI

  • Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21
  • Nepal has 55,329 coronavirus cases as on Monday as per its health ministry data

Kathmandu: Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21, said Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Kathmandu: Nepal will be resuming both domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21, said Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Bhattarai confirmed that the Council of Ministers held a meeting on Monday wherein they decided to resume domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Bhattarai confirmed that the Council of Ministers held a meeting on Monday wherein they decided to resume domestic flights and inter-district vehicular movement from September 21.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On September 10, The Himalayan Times had reported that the government is likely to extend the suspension of domestic flights till October 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring requests of the private sector and public demand.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases till Monday, taking the national tally to 55,329.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated