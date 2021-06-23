Nepal on Wednesday announced that it will resume international and domestic flights with some COVID-19 related restrictions in place.

The domestic flights will reopen from 1 July and the international flights will resume from tomorrow, 24 June, as per the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal.

The decision was made after a crucial meeting was called between Nepal government and their Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, domestic flights will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seat occupancy to help contain the possible spread of COVID-19, while international flights will be operated as per the safety protocol developed earlier by the government.

The government has also decided to resume regular international flights to and from Kathmandu in limited destinations.

With the new decisions in place, Nepal Airlines and Qatar Airways will be allowed to operate two flights each a week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector.

Similarly, the government has decided to allow four flights a week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector, Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur sector, two flights a week in the Kathmandu-Istanbul sector, Kathmandu-Dammam and Kathmandu-Kuwait sectors.

Among other sectors, the government has allowed operating one flight a week in Kathmandu-Muscat, Kathmandu- Seoul, Kathmandu-Japan, Kathmandu-Chengdu and Kathmandu-Guangzhou sectors.

Nepal decided to halt all domestic flights from midnight of May 3, and all international flights from midnight of May 6 except for two weekly flights on the Kathmandu-Delhi sector.

