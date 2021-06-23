Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Nepal to resume international flights from tomorrow with Covid restrictions

Nepal to resume international flights from tomorrow with Covid restrictions

Premium
(representational)
1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The domestic flights will reopen from 1 July and the international flights will resume from tomorrow, 24 June
  • The government has also decided to resume regular international flights to and from Kathmandu in limited destinations

Nepal on Wednesday announced that it will resume international and domestic flights with some COVID-19 related restrictions in place.

Nepal on Wednesday announced that it will resume international and domestic flights with some COVID-19 related restrictions in place.

The domestic flights will reopen from 1 July and the international flights will resume from tomorrow, 24 June, as per the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The domestic flights will reopen from 1 July and the international flights will resume from tomorrow, 24 June, as per the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The decision was made after a crucial meeting was called between Nepal government and their Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, domestic flights will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seat occupancy to help contain the possible spread of COVID-19, while international flights will be operated as per the safety protocol developed earlier by the government.

The government has also decided to resume regular international flights to and from Kathmandu in limited destinations.

With the new decisions in place, Nepal Airlines and Qatar Airways will be allowed to operate two flights each a week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector.

Similarly, the government has decided to allow four flights a week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector, Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur sector, two flights a week in the Kathmandu-Istanbul sector, Kathmandu-Dammam and Kathmandu-Kuwait sectors.

Among other sectors, the government has allowed operating one flight a week in Kathmandu-Muscat, Kathmandu- Seoul, Kathmandu-Japan, Kathmandu-Chengdu and Kathmandu-Guangzhou sectors.

Nepal decided to halt all domestic flights from midnight of May 3, and all international flights from midnight of May 6 except for two weekly flights on the Kathmandu-Delhi sector.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!