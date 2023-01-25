Nepal to send black box of crashed aircraft to Singapore for examination2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Nepal made the decision to send the black box to Singapore because the two nations have an agreement to cooperate in the field of aviation
On Wednesday a senior official informed that Nepal will send the black box of Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Pokhara and killed all 72 people on board, including five Indians, to Singapore for examination.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×