On Wednesday a senior official informed that Nepal will send the black box of Yeti Airlines plane, which crashed in Pokhara and killed all 72 people on board, including five Indians, to Singapore for examination.

Three members of the investigation panel would be flying soon to deliver the black box to Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau, according to Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, a joint secretary at Nepal's tourism ministry and a member of the investigation committee of the air crash.

Stating that the team would depart for the further investigatiom on Friday, Lamichhane declared, "Our team is heading towards Singapore in a couple of days carrying the black box,"

Nepal made the decision to send the black box to Singapore because the two nations have an agreement to cooperate in the field of aviation.

As per the reports from The Kathmandu Post newspaper, Lamichhane was quoted as saying “The examination of the black box in Singapore is free of cost."

A flight data recorder (FDR) and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR) are two different types of recording devices that are included in the black box. The last exchanges between the pilots and the aviation control room are likely to be revealed to the investigators.

The ATR-72 aircraft carrying 53 Nepalese passengers, 15 foreign passengers, including 5 Indians, and four crew members went down in Pokhara on 15 January carrying all 72 occupants.

Health officials in Nepal reported on Tuesday that they had given 60 bodies—including those of 5 Indians—to the victims' families.

914 people have perished in air crashes in Nepal since the first disaster was recorded there in August 1955, according to the country's civil aviation body.

The Yeti Airlines disaster in Pokhara is the 104th aviation accident in Nepal and the third deadliest in terms of fatalities.

