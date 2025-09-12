Nepal unrest: Indian tourist bus carrying 49 passengers attacked near Kathmandu

Amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, an Indian tourist bus was allegedly attacked by protesters near Kathmandu, leaving several passengers injured.

Advertisement

The bus was returning from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.

The alleged incident took place on September 9 near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border, when the agitators targeted the bus carrying 49 Indians.

"We were returning after having darshan (at the Pashupatinath Temple), when suddenly a mob surrounded our bus and attacked without reason. There were women and elderly people among the passengers, but the protesters did not care," bus driver Ramu Nishad told reporters in Sonauli.

According to reports, the local authorities admitted the injured to a hospital in Kathmandu, while the remaining passengers were flown back to India on a special plane arranged by the Indian Embassy with the help of the Nepalese government.

Death Toll Rises The Gen Z protesters, which spearheaded the anti-government agitation across Nepal, on Thursday said Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people.

Advertisement

According to the Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population, the death toll from the nationwide protests rose to 51 on Friday.

Of these, 30 individuals were killed by gunshots, while 21 others succumbed to burns, wounds, and other injuries, the ministry said.

The fatalities include one Indian national and three police personnel, said a report by The Kathmandu Post citing a co-spokesperson for Nepal Police, Ramesh Thapa.

The protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

Advertisement

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.