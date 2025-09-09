Nepal Unrest: Meet Sudan Gurung, the face behind violent Gen Z protests over social media ban, corruption

Amid resignations from Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak after 19 people were killed in violent protests over 'corruption', social media ban yesterday, the face behind the massive demonstrations is reportedly Sudan Gurung, president of Hami Nepal, a youth-led NGO that has evolved into a significant civic movement.

The ban, which got revoked yesterday, was imposed last week on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X and YouTube that did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Who is Sudan Gurung? Leading Nepal's protests is 36-year-old Sudan Gurung. According to its social media platforms, Hami Nepal describes Gurung as a dedicated philanthropist with over a decade of experience in disaster relief efforts. His work spans organising international donations, coordinating funding, and distributing emergency supplies to areas affected by earthquakes, floods, and landslides.

Prior to the recent internet blackout, Hami Nepal used Instagram and Discord to rally support for protests at Maitighar Mandala on September 8. The group posted videos titled “how to protest", encouraging students to show up in their school uniforms, carrying books and bags as a peaceful symbol of resistance.

Over time, Hami Nepal has built a wide base of support. Esteemed eye surgeon Dr. Sanduk Ruit mentors the organization, while Miss Universe Nepal 2018, Manita Devkota, serves as its goodwill ambassador.

It focusses its independence from political parties. Its motto says “For the People, By the People" as read on Instagram. It has more than 1,600 members and reportedly enjoys the support of brands like Al Jazeera, Coca-Cola, Viber, Goldstar and Mulberry Hotels.

Several well-known figures also back the group. Actress Priyanka Karki helped establish a COVID-19 plasma bank, Swastima Khadka provided food aid to households with disabled members, and singer Abhaya Subba contributed by raising funds for the initiative.