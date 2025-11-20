Nepal unrest returns: Why are Gen-Z protesters clashing with KP Sharma Oli’s party again? What triggered the new curfew?

Fresh unrest has gripped Nepal’s Bara district as Gen-Z activists and cadres of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s CPN-UML confronted each other for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to reinstate a curfew in a bid to contain spiralling violence. The latest clashes, which left at least 10 people injured, have reignited concerns over the deepening political rift between young protesters and the opposition party’s leadership.

What triggered the renewed violence in Bara district? Tension flared on Thursday in Simara Chowk after Gen-Z demonstrators returned to the streets, alleging that police had failed to arrest individuals named in their complaint from the previous day’s clashes. According to The Kathmandu Post, crowds began assembling from 11 AM, well before the Bara district administration announced a curfew from 1 PM to 8 PM to prevent further escalation.

However, the prohibitory order quickly unravelled. As Khabarhub reported, “However, the prohibitory order failed to take effect, with demonstrators pouring into the streets and clashing with police. Authorities fired six tear gas canisters and two rounds of aerial fire after protesters defied the curfew and continued advancing.”

Protesters hurled stones at security forces, injuring six police personnel, while four Gen-Z activists were also reported injured, the news outlet added.

Why are Gen-Z protesters confronting CPN-UML cadres? The confrontation stems from anger over the perceived mishandling of earlier complaints and simmering hostility between Gen-Z activists and CPN-UML members. The initial clashes erupted on Wednesday when news spread that CPN-UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and youth leader Mahesh Basnet were flying from Kathmandu to Simara to address an anti-government rally.

Gen-Z protesters rushed to the airport to oppose their arrival, leading to a violent confrontation with UML cadres. Authorities swiftly imposed a curfew around the airport area, and the UML leaders subsequently cancelled the rally.

On Thursday, demonstrators escalated their response by torching the police post in Simara Bazaar. According to Khabarhub, “Items from the UML office were also removed and torched by protesters, accusing police of hesitating to arrest UML cadres involved in earlier clashes.”

Police later arrested two UML ward chairpersons—Dhan Bahadur Shrestha of Jeetpursimara Ward No. 2 and Kaimoddin Ansari of Ward No. 6—on charges of assaulting Gen-Z youths during Wednesday’s violence.

Why is Nepal experiencing a resurgence of Gen-Z activism? Oli’s CPN-UML has been holding demonstrations nationwide demanding the reinstatement of the House of Representatives, dissolved on 12 September after the Gen-Z movement toppled the Oli government. Oli resigned on 9 September following mass youth-led protests that accused his administration of corruption and attempted to push through a controversial social media ban.

The latest demonstrations reflect renewed anger over what Gen-Z activists say were unaddressed killings during the September uprising. They continue to demand accountability for the alleged excessive force used by security forces during earlier protests.

What does Human Rights Watch say about Nepal September uprising? Fresh scrutiny has emerged after Human Rights Watch (HRW) released new findings on Thursday, asserting that Nepali security forces used excessive and indiscriminate violence during the September protests.

According to HRW, “The interim government led by former chief justice Sushila Karki, which took charge after the prime minister was forced to resign due to the protests, should investigate the excessive use of force as well as arson and mob attacks on individuals and buildings the following day, September 9, including those who may have ordered any unlawful acts.”

The group “found that police indiscriminately fired on protesters multiple times over three hours, killing 17 people in Kathmandu who had been demonstrating against corruption in politics and a sweeping social media ban imposed four days earlier at a ‘Gen Z’ protest in the capital, Kathmandu, on September 8.”

The report further criticised security forces for failing to act when crowds set fire to government buildings and targeted politicians, journalists, schools and businesses on 9 September.