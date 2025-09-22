Nepal Violence: Interim government sets up three-member panel to investigate protest that killed 74

The interim government of Nepal led by caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki has initiated a probe into the anti-corruption protests this month that killed 74 and prompted the resignation of PM KP Sharma Oli. The interim government has now set up a panel to investigate the matter, a minister said on Monday.

The Nepal protests earlier this month began as a peaceful demonstration by the Gen-Z against widespread corruption and a lack of jobs, triggered by Kathmandu's ban on social media. It however erupted into what can be called the Himalayan country's deadliest violence in decades after several youths died during the protest allegedly when police opened fire.

Over 2,100 people were left injured when protesters during the Nepal violence set fire to the main office complex that houses the prime minister's office, the Supreme Court and the parliament building as well as malls, luxury hotels and showrooms. They set that these establishments were owned by corrupt politicians or people close to them.

Rameshwore Khanal, who Sushila Karki put in charge of the finance ministry, said the three-member panel headed by retired judge Gauri Bahadur Karki had been given three months to complete the probe.

Karki is the former chairman of a special court that hears corruption cases in Nepal and has a reputation for honesty and integrity. Meanwhile Sushila Karki is the former Chief Justice of Nepal.

“It will investigate ... the loss of life and property during the protests, excesses by both sides and people involved in the acts of arson and vandalism during the movement,” Khanal told Reuters.

According to Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, the decision was taken on Monday.

“A principled agreement to establish the inquiry body had already been made in last week's Cabinet session. Final endorsement about the formation of the commission and the members was made today,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Nepal Police Bigyan Raj Sharma and advocate Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari are the two other members of the panel.

KP Sharma Oli demands probe into Nepal Violence In a social media post, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also demanded an investigation into the violence and said his government did not order police to fire at the protesters. The protests were infiltrated by outsiders and police did not possess the type of weapons which were used to fire on the crowd, Oli said.