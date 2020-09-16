Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted central Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district which has already been ravaged by flood and landslide and earthquake of 2015.

"An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am," the National Seismological Centre tweeted minutes after the tremors.

The tremors were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well. "It is a continued aftershock of 2015's earthquake," Chief Seismologist of NSC Lok Bijay Adhikari confirmed to ANI over the phone.

No damages have been reported yet from the epicentre of the earthquake.

"Since the jolt was felt, we haven't received any reports of damage or loss of human lives. We have already contacted all the wards inside the district to confirm if any mishap occurred or anybody needs any assistance. As of now, we haven't received any information on the matter," Rajan Adhikari, Superintendent of Police stationed at Sindhupalchowk, confirmed to ANI in a telephonic conversation.

In 2015, nearly 10,000 people had lost their lives and thousands were injured when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 Richter scale had struck the Himalayan nation. Sindhupalchok, one of the epicentres of the earthquake, had suffered the most.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

