Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Nepal earthquake: No damages have been reported yet from the epicentre.

Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

1 min read . 08:38 AM IST ANI

  • 'An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am,' the National Seismological Centre tweeted
  • No damages have been reported yet from the epicentre of the earthquake

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted central Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district which has already been ravaged by flood and landslide and earthquake of 2015.

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted central Nepal on Wednesday morning. The epicentre of the tremor has been recorded at Ramche of Sindhupalchok district which has already been ravaged by flood and landslide and earthquake of 2015.

"An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am," the National Seismological Centre tweeted minutes after the tremors.

"An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred around Ramche of Sindhupalchok district at 5:19 am," the National Seismological Centre tweeted minutes after the tremors.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The tremors were felt in the most eastern part of the country as well. "It is a continued aftershock of 2015's earthquake," Chief Seismologist of NSC Lok Bijay Adhikari confirmed to ANI over the phone.

No damages have been reported yet from the epicentre of the earthquake.

"Since the jolt was felt, we haven't received any reports of damage or loss of human lives. We have already contacted all the wards inside the district to confirm if any mishap occurred or anybody needs any assistance. As of now, we haven't received any information on the matter," Rajan Adhikari, Superintendent of Police stationed at Sindhupalchowk, confirmed to ANI in a telephonic conversation.

In 2015, nearly 10,000 people had lost their lives and thousands were injured when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 Richter scale had struck the Himalayan nation. Sindhupalchok, one of the epicentres of the earthquake, had suffered the most.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated