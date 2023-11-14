Nepalis welcome decision to ban Tik Tok: 'App encouraged competition to show off lavishness'
Nepal's decision to ban TikTok comes after the country introduced a directive requiring social media platforms to set up offices, citing negative effects on social relations.
Nepal authorities has said that they will ban popular Chinese video-sharing platform Tik Tok in the country. The Nepal government cited app's negative effects on the country's social harmony for the decision.
