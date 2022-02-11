Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath Temple, the 5th-century holy Hindu shrine will reopen from today for devotees which was closed due to the recent wave of Covid-19 in the Himalayan nation. The revered Hindu holy shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva was closed for three weeks in wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 infection.

The temple will reopen and devotees have been asked to adhere to all the health protocols of Covid-19.

According to the Pashupati Area Development Trust, the temple is being reopened as per the new order issued by the District Administration Office(DAO), Kathmandu.

Pashupatinath Temple, along with other shrines in the premises such as Guhyeshwari and Chandrabinayak among others were drawing large gatherings of the devotees which as per the authorities posed a threat of transmission of COVID-19.

The DAO on Monday allowed activities like worship, meditation or prayer in places like temples, mosques, monasteries and churches by following health safety protocols.

Pashupatinath Temple - classified as a World Heritage Site in 1979 - is the largest temple complex in Nepal and stretches on both sides of the Bagmati River and sees thousands of worshippers from Nepal and India every day.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Thursday reported 1,369 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2,238 recoveries and 12 deaths. So far, 11,864 people have died from the virus across Nepal.

*With inputs from agencies

