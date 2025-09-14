Nepal's new PM Sushila Karki visits injured Gen Z protesters; schools in Pokhara prepare to reopen

Nepal protests – the most violent the nation has seen since the decade-long civil war and abolition of the monarchy in 2008 — has left at least 51 people dead. Nepal's newly appointed PM Sushila Karki visited injured Gen Z protesters in the hospital on Saturday, as the nation returned to normalcy

Updated14 Sep 2025, 02:35 AM IST
Kathmandu, Sep 13 (ANI): Newly sworn-in Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, arrives at a hospital to meet the victims of deadly anti-corruption protests, in Kathmandu on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Nepal's newly appointed interim prime minister Sushila Karki visited hospitals to meet injured Gen Z protesters on Saturday. The new PM's visit comes after the nation returned to normalcy following two days of Gen Z protests, violence that toppled Nepal's previous government.

In Pokhara, schools are set to resume from September 17, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The unrest — the most violent Nepal has seen since the decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008 — has left at least 51 people dead. Buildings were burnt down, Nepal's former PM KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation – with the nation staring into a political void.

On Friday, Sushila Karki was sworn in as the PM by President Ram Chandra Poudel – making her Nepal’s first female prime minister. Hours after her appointment, the Parliament was dissolved.

What's next for Nepal

  • President Ramchandra Paudel said the new caretaker government led by interim Prime Minister Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months.
  • Nepal is scheduled to hold elections on March 5, 2026, Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the president, told AFP.

How Nepal PM was elected

During the unrest, Gen Z protesters turned to Discord to elect their next leader.

Discord, launched in 2015, is a communication platform built originally for gamers to be able to communicate with each other without having to leave the game

Over 100,000 Nepali citizens gathered regularly in a Discord chat room to debate who should lead the country next, The New York Times reported on September 11.

“The Parliament of Nepal right now is Discord,” the report quoted a 23-year-old from Kathmandu, Sid Ghimiri, as saying.

Through countless polls and discussions, one name rose to the top: Sushila Karki, the country’s former chief justice – who took oath on Friday.

