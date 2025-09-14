Nepal's new PM Sushila Karki visits injured Gen Z protesters; schools in Pokhara prepare to reopen

Nepal's newly appointed interim prime minister Sushila Karki visited hospitals to meet injured Gen Z protesters on Saturday. The new PM's visit comes after the nation returned to normalcy following two days of Gen Z protests, violence that toppled Nepal's previous government.

In Pokhara, schools are set to resume from September 17, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The unrest — the most violent Nepal has seen since the decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008 — has left at least 51 people dead. Buildings were burnt down, Nepal's former PM KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation – with the nation staring into a political void.

On Friday, Sushila Karki was sworn in as the PM by President Ram Chandra Poudel – making her Nepal’s first female prime minister. Hours after her appointment, the Parliament was dissolved.

What's next for Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel said the new caretaker government led by interim Prime Minister Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

Nepal is scheduled to hold elections on March 5, 2026, Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the president, told AFP. How Nepal PM was elected During the unrest, Gen Z protesters turned to Discord to elect their next leader.

Discord, launched in 2015, is a communication platform built originally for gamers to be able to communicate with each other without having to leave the game

Over 100,000 Nepali citizens gathered regularly in a Discord chat room to debate who should lead the country next, The New York Times reported on September 11.

“The Parliament of Nepal right now is Discord,” the report quoted a 23-year-old from Kathmandu, Sid Ghimiri, as saying.