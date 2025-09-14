Nepal's new PM Sushila Karki visits injured Gen Z protesters; schools in Pokhara prepare to reopen

Nepal's newly appointed interim prime minister Sushila Karki visited hospitals to meet injured Gen Z protesters on Saturday. The new PM's visit comes after the nation returned to normalcy following two days of Gen Z protests, violence that toppled Nepal's previous government.
In Pokhara, schools are set to resume from September 17, reported The Kathmandu Post.
The unrest — the most violent Nepal has seen since the decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008 — has left at least 51 people dead. Buildings were burnt down, Nepal's former PM KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation – with the nation staring into a political void.
On Friday, Sushila Karki was sworn in as the PM by President Ram Chandra Poudel – making her Nepal’s first female prime minister. Hours after her appointment, the Parliament was dissolved.
During the unrest, Gen Z protesters turned to Discord to elect their next leader.
Discord, launched in 2015, is a communication platform built originally for gamers to be able to communicate with each other without having to leave the game
Over 100,000 Nepali citizens gathered regularly in a Discord chat room to debate who should lead the country next, The New York Times reported on September 11.
“The Parliament of Nepal right now is Discord,” the report quoted a 23-year-old from Kathmandu, Sid Ghimiri, as saying.
Through countless polls and discussions, one name rose to the top: Sushila Karki, the country’s former chief justice – who took oath on Friday.