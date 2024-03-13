Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda to seek vote of confidence today
Prachanda officially broke ties with the Nepali Congress to form a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal. He will need at least 138 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to win the vote of confidence.
Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda', is set to seek a vote of confidence in Parliament today — March 13, PTI reported. This move comes after Prachanda parted ways with the Nepali Congress and formed a new alliance with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML).