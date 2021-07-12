Nepal's Supreme Court today passed an order on the appointment of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister of the country within two days. Nepal's top court also reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in nearly five months, according to news agency PTI.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday also ordered appointment of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister within two days.

The bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana had concluded hearings in the case last week. The bench comprised four other senior most justices -- Dipak Kumar Karki, Mira Khadka, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai -- at the apex court.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the 275-member lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19.

Last week, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for mid-term elections despite the uncertainty over polls.

A total of 30 writ petitions have been filed against the HoR dissolution. As many as 146 lawmakers of the HoR including President Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress (NC) have filed the writ petitions demanding the reinstatement of the HoR and appointing Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Marathon discussion over the petitions filed with the Apex body of the nation ended earlier on July 5. The next date for hearing has been fixed for July 12 when the verdict on writ petitions will come.

While several writ petitions had been filed against Oli's move, the court had decided to issue a verdict on the petition filed by the main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba first and began the hearing.

After pleading on behalf of the petitioners and the government, the court also heard four amici curiae sent by the central committee and the Supreme Court chapter of the Nepal Bar Association about the issue on Monday.

Of four senior advocates, two argued the House should be reinstated while two others said Oli's move was right.

The Oli-led government had announced the dissolution of the House on May 22 arguing the House could not elect a prime minister that would secure a majority in the House and also did not give him majority support.

Anti-government protesters who has intensified their protest with approaching hearing dates have vowed to continue their protest until the lower house is reinstated.

"The law is what all the people across the globe have been accepting and following strictly. The Supreme Court is the supreme body that everyone has been following and respecting. We would accept the directions given by the Apex Court. If it doesn't come in the favour of public, then we would continue our struggle," Shyam Siwakoti, another student leader told ANI.

The latest round of house dissolution which comes in less than six months of reinstatement has thrown the Himalayan Nation into political chaos and instability. Being the first Prime Minister of Federal Republic of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli has attempted to dissolve the house for second time.





*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.