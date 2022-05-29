Nepal plane missing: Here is what we know so far

A Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft flying 22 persons - including four Indians and three Japanese nationals - from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal lost contact with airport authorities at 9.55 am today, news agencies reported. "The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma confirmed ANI over the phone.

