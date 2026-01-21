Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’; full list of nations accepting US President's offer

Israel’s ‍PM Benjamin Netanyahu ⁠on Wednesday accepted US ​President Donald ‍Trump's invitation to join the “Board of ⁠Peace” over the Gaza ceasefire.⁠ In addition to Israel, Trump’s offer to join the initiative has so far been accepted by Azerbaijan, Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

As a move to broker global conflicts, like a pseudo-UN Security Council, Trump extended invitations to at least 60 countries. Trump is set to make an announcement about the Board of Peace on Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. India on Sunday received the invite to join the Donald Trump-led Board of Peace.

Taking to X, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said, “Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!” The invitations have also been extended to China and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development, the Board of Peace will provide strategic oversight and play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President’s plan, according to the White House. This body will mobilise international resources and ensure accountability.

The proposal about Trump-helmed new international body, the “Board of Peace,” first appeared in September last year when the US President brought up a 20-point peace plan for Gaza. It suggested that the territory was to be administered under a “temporary transitional governance” of a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” which will be responsible for delivery and execution of day-to-day public services. The proposal suggested that the committee would be supervised by the “Board of Peace.”

How can a nation become a member of ‘Board of ⁠Peace’? The US president must extend invite to member states.

As per the charter, the term of each member will dissolve after three years, AFP reported.

reported. “The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter's entry into force.” What is the fee to become a member of Board of Peace? The White House has clarified that there is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.

Official White House Rapid Response X handle issued a clarification over minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace. It said, “This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity." This implies that there is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.