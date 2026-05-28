Netanyahu asks Israeli military to expand control in Gaza, take over at least 70% of Strip: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) said that he has ordered the country's military to take over 70 per cent of Gaza's territory.

He made these remarks during an interview at a conference in the occupied West Bank, adding that Tel Aviv is "tightening" its grip on Hamas, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Israel expands grip on Gaza Strip Netanyahu said, "We are now in 60% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50%; we moved to 60%,” and added, “My directive is to move to — take it step by step — first of all, 70. Let’s start with that.” As Netanyahu spoke, the audience called for him to take over all of Gaza’s territory.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in April, issued maps to international aid groups which showed that the military is already controlling roughly 64 per cent of Gaza.

Also Read | Israel says new Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh killed in Gaza strike

The seizure of more of Gaza would force approximately 2 million Palestinians into a shrinking fraction of the coastal enclave’s shattered territory, the report stated.

Earlier, on May 15, Netanyahu announced that the Israeli army had expanded its grip on the Gaza Strip. He said at the time, "There were those who said: get out, get out. We did not get out. Today we control... how much? 60 per cent. Tomorrow we shall see."

Advertisement

Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement Under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israeli forces withdrew to a demarcation line known as the “yellow line,” which encompassed roughly 53 per cent of Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas accused Tel Aviv of moving the "yellow line" and said that this "constitutes an explicit and ongoing undermining of the ceasefire agreement, a serious violation of its provisions, and an exposed attempt to impose new facts on the ground by force, with the aim of entrenching military control over the Strip and undermining any real chance of stabilizing the situation or making de-escalation efforts succeed.”

During the first phase of the truce, the remaining hostages taken in Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza, were released in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel.

Advertisement

The transition to the second phase of the truce, which was supposed to include Hamas's disarmament and a subsequent withdrawal of the Israeli army, has been delayed for months, AFP reported.

Gaza marred by daily violence Despite a truce being in place, Gaza continues to be marred by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce that has been in effect since 10 October last year.

So far, Tel Aviv has killed over 900 people since the start of the ceasefire, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Israel said on Wednesday that it had killed the new head of Hamas's armed wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh, after killing his predecessor earlier this month.

Advertisement

Since Hamas's October 2023 attack, Israel has systematically targeted the group's leaders, both in Gaza and across the region. Odeh is the fourth head of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, whom Israel says it has killed since the start of the Gaza war.

Also Read | Israel Tightens Grip on Gaza as Deadlock With Hamas Persists

On Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz repeated Israel's goal of ending Hamas's rule over the Palestinian territory and alluded to a plan for the forced displacement of its residents.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.