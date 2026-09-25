Netanyahu at UNGA — says attacking Iran was ‘one of the easiest decisions’ he ever made: Key takeaways

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Thursday (September 24) to defend Israel’s military operations against Iran and Hamas and reject allegations of genocide in Gaza, the October 7 Hamas attack, criticism of international opponents including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and a strong defence of Israel’s military actions.

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Here are the key takeaways from Netanyahu’s UNGA address:

1. Mass walkout marks Netanyahu’s UN speech Netanyahu's speech was disrupted by a mass walkout of delegates after he took the podium.

The Palestinian Mission to the UN had called on member states to leave the chamber when Netanyahu began speaking.

Netanyahu responded by calling those who walked out “moral cowards.”

Netanyahu responded sharply, saying: “If there are any other moral cowards who have not yet left the hall, please do so now.”

2. Netanyahu defends Israel’s decision to attack Iran Netanyahu said Israel’s decision to attack Iran was “one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make,” arguing that the military campaign was necessary to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

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He said Israel was acting not only in its own defence but also on behalf of other countries that he claimed privately supported its actions.

“In defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall,” Netanyahu said.

He also praised US President Donald Trump and described the US-Israel partnership as central to confronting Iran.

3. He calls Gaza genocide allegations ‘the biggest lie of the century’ Netanyahu strongly rejected accusations that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

He described the allegations as “the biggest lie of the century” and defended Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, saying Israel had taken steps to protect Palestinian civilians.

Israel has repeatedly denied allegations of genocide and war crimes, saying its military campaign is directed against Hamas.

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4. Netanyahu invokes October 7 Hamas attack Netanyahu returned to the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli figures.

He compared the scale of the attack with the September 11 attacks in the United States and argued that Israel had been forced to fight Hamas to prevent another such assault.

He also said Israel would continue fighting because, in his words, “We have no other choice.”

5. Netanyahu holds up pager during UN speech During the address, Netanyahu held up a pager while referring to Israel’s September 2024 operation targeting Hezbollah members in Lebanon.

He recalled the September 17, 2024, pager explosions, which wounded more than 3,000 people and killed 12, including two children, according to the material cited in his speech.

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The visual reference was part of Netanyahu’s broader argument about Israel’s military capabilities and its confrontation with Iran-backed groups.

6. Netanyahu slams Turkey’s Erdogan Netanyahu sharply criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling him a “tyrant” and accusing Turkey of hosting senior Hamas figures.

“The latest country to become a super spreader of antisemitic lies is Turkey,” Netanyahu said.

Erdogan has been among the most vocal international critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and has called for greater pressure on Israel.

7. He distances Israel from West Bank settler violence Netanyahu addressed violence by Israeli youths against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, describing those involved as “juvenile delinquents.”

He said the media focused on a relatively small number of young people who throw stones or damage Palestinian property.

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“I can't stand that. I won't stand for vigilantism,” Netanyahu said.

The remarks came amid international criticism over violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

8. Netanyahu confronts New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Netanyahu also directly targeted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his criticism of Israel.

He said Mamdani’s criticism of Israel had contributed to Jewish New Yorkers feeling less safe.

“Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York,” Netanyahu said.

He also accused Mamdani of repeatedly making false allegations of genocide against Israel.

Netanyahu had already said before the UN speech that he intended to confront the New York mayor over his criticism of Israel.

9. Netanyahu attacks Britain and France over colonialism claims Netanyahu rejected accusations that Israel's policies amount to colonialism, taking aim at Britain and France.

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“They accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism,” he said, arguing that Britain and France had themselves played major roles in the history of colonialism.

His comments were part of a wider rebuttal of international criticism of Israel's policies toward Palestinians.

10. He says Israel will continue to ‘win’ Netanyahu ended his defence of Israel’s military campaign with a message of continued resistance.

“We will continue to win because we have no other choice,” he said, while thanking Trump for what he described as decisive action against Iran.

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