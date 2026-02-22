Netanyahu calls PM Modi's visit to Israel ‘historic’, says ‘Bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, saying the trip is aimed at building a new alliance to confront what he called “radical” adversaries, AFP reported.

"On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will arrive here; he will deliver a speech in the Knesset," Netanyahu said on Sunday at the opening of a cabinet meeting, referring to Israel's parliament.

The premier hailed growing ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

“The fabric of relations has grown tighter, and (Modi) is coming here so that we can tighten it even more,” he said, mentioning cooperation in the economic, diplomatic and security spheres.

PM Modi's visit to Israel PM Narendra Modi visited Israel in 2017 during his tenure as prime minister, and Benjamin Netanyahu paid a return visit to India the following year.

Netanyahu said the growing Israel-India partnership would form part of a broader regional alliance aimed at confronting shared “radical” adversaries.

"In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a 'hexagon' of alliances around or within the Middle East," the Israeli leader said.

"This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won't detail at the moment," Netanyahu said, adding that he will further elaborate on his plan in the future.

Advertisement

“The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shiite axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis,” he said.

During the war in Gaza, Israel was also locked in intense clashes with Iran-backed Shiite groups across the region that launched attacks in support of Hamas, whose deadly October 7, 2023 assault on Israel ignited the conflict.

Longtime adversaries Israel and Iran later confronted each other directly for the first time last June in a 12-day war, during which Israeli and U.S. forces struck Tehran’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missile arsenal.

This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations, and nations in Asia that I won't detail at the moment.

"All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future," Netanyahu said of the emerging alliance.

Advertisement

(With inputs from AFP)

Key Takeaways The visit signifies a strengthening of Israel-India relations across economic, diplomatic, and security domains.

Netanyahu's vision includes creating a 'hexagon' of alliances with various nations to confront radical adversaries.

The evolving geopolitical landscape in the Middle East is pushing nations to form new strategic alliances.