Netanyahu claims Iran victory opens ‘opportunities’ to free Gaza hostages

Hostage families demand concrete deal amid renewed promises



Speaking to security forces, he linked the 12-day conflict with Iran to progress on two goals: rescuing captives and defeating Hamas. Netanyahu asserted both objectives would be achieved. His remarks come 20 months after Hamas militants abducted 251 people during the October 7, 2023 attacks. Today, 49 hostages remain captive in Gaza, including 27 whom Israel believes are dead. Hamas also holds the body of an Israeli soldier killed in 2014.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum cautiously welcomed Netanyahu’s statement, calling it "very important" that freeing captives is finally the "top priority." However, they stressed this must lead to a single agreement bringing home all hostages and ending the fighting. The group emphasized: "The only way to free them all is through a comprehensive deal... not rescue operations" that risk lives. They urged immediate diplomatic action, noting families have endured agonizing uncertainty since the war began. Netanyahu’s comments follow global pressure to prioritize hostage releases as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens.

