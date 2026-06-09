Netanyahu credits Trump for helping de-escalate Israel-Iran tensions: ‘I say this with appreciation and respect’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel has halted its attacks on Iran, signalling a pause in hostilities after the first direct exchange of fire between the two countries since an April ceasefire.

Netanyahu's remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump publicly called on both sides to stop fighting amid fears that renewed clashes could trigger a wider regional conflict.

Netanyahu: 'The fire has been halted' In his first public comments following the latest confrontation, Netanyahu indicated that active military operations against Iran had ceased for now.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Netanyahu say about the recent halt in Israel's military operations against Iran? ⌵ Netanyahu indicated that Israel has paused its attacks on Iran, stating, 'Right now, the fire has been halted,' while also emphasizing Israel's right to self-defense. 2 Why did Trump call for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran? ⌵ Trump urged both Israel and Iran to stop fighting to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader regional conflict, expressing concern over renewed clashes. 3 How did Iran respond to the recent attacks from Israel? ⌵ Iran announced the end of its offensive operations against Israel but warned that any future Israeli attacks would be met with a stronger response, indicating a readiness to retaliate. 4 Should Israel continue military operations against Hezbollah despite the ceasefire? ⌵ While Israel has halted strikes on Iran at Trump's request, it plans to continue operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon to defend itself if necessary. 5 What are the implications of the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran? ⌵ The ceasefire remains fragile, with both sides signaling a willingness to resume attacks if provoked, raising concerns about a potential return to widespread conflict in the region.

"Right now, the fire has been halted," Netanyahu said.

However, the Israeli leader stressed that Israel remained prepared to defend itself if necessary.

"Israel has full right to self-defense, and we will exercise it to the full extent necessary," he said.

Netanyahu also acknowledged Trump's involvement in efforts to de-escalate the situation.

"I say this with appreciation and respect in my good conversations with my friend President Trump," he added.

Trump intervenes after renewed Israel-Iran clashes The comments followed a fresh round of hostilities between Israel and Iran, marking the first direct military exchange since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect in April.

Earlier on Monday, Trump urged both countries to immediately end the fighting.

According to AFP, the conversation took place as Washington sought to prevent the situation from spiralling into a broader conflict across the Middle East.

Reports of growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu The latest phone call comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting strains have emerged in the relationship between the two leaders despite their close coordination during the conflict.

Recent media reports indicated that Trump had privately expressed frustration with Netanyahu's approach to the crisis. According to reports, the US president even referred to the Israeli leader as "crazy" during a previous conversation.

The differences reportedly stem from Trump's efforts to preserve the ceasefire and pursue a broader diplomatic settlement, while Netanyahu has continued to maintain a hardline stance toward Iran and Iran-backed groups in the region.

Israel, Iran halt attacks after fresh exchange of fire Israel and Iran signalled a pause in their latest round of hostilities on Monday after exchanging fire for the first time since an April ceasefire, with both sides announcing an end to current military operations while warning they would retaliate if attacked again.

Iran halts offensive operations Shortly after Trump's call for restraint, Iran's military announced that it was ending its latest offensive operations against Israel.

According to a statement issued by Iran's joint military command, any future Israeli attacks would be met with a stronger response.

The statement warned that any further "aggression and hostile acts" by Israel or its allies, including actions in southern Lebanon, would result in "much more severe and crushing measures than before."

Iran had launched missiles toward Israel overnight, describing the attack as retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Ceasefire remains fragile Despite the apparent pause in fighting, both countries made clear that the situation remains highly unstable.

The exchange marked the first direct military confrontation between Israel and Iran since the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in April.

Diplomats have struggled for months to convert the ceasefire into a permanent peace agreement, while tensions have remained high across the region.

Iran has continued exerting pressure around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, while Israel has maintained military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The latest violence briefly rattled global markets and renewed concerns about disruptions to regional energy supplies.

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