Netanyahu govt faces strong opposition over legal changes: Key points

Israeli citizens protested in large numbers against the government's proposal to reform the legal system. The protests have been a weekly occurrence for over two months, but the government continues to push forward with their plans.

Despite opposition, Netanyahu and his allies have vowed to move ahead with the bills that would give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments and strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation. Critics have said that these changes will put too much power in the hands of the prime minister and his allies, leading to the destruction of Israel's system of checks and balances.

Protesters speak out

Einat Gival-Levi, a protester, explained that the reason for their demonstration is to prevent compliance and the abolition of democracy in the country, and to spread awareness around the world. Alongside this, a group of women's rights activists dressed up as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" and marched towards Tel Aviv City Center to participate in the primary protest.

Domestic crisis

Israel is currently experiencing one of its worst domestic crises in recent memory due to the outrage over the proposed revisions. Opposition from all sectors of society has joined the rallies, which have brought tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets and recently turned violent.

Business leaders and legal officials have voiced their concerns about the destructive effects that these changes will have on Israel's judiciary system.

Military opposition

The idea has even divided the military, which is now facing unprecedented opposition from inside its own ranks. Netanyahu, according to the plan's detractors, is motivated by personal grievances and may use the revamp to get out of the corruption allegations he is currently dealing with.

Netanyahu insists that the legal changes are unrelated to his prosecution and that he has done nothing wrong.

Minority absence

The country's Palestinian minority has been mostly missing from the rallies, which have largely been led by Israel's secular middle class. This is partially a result of prejudice and Israel's treatment of their Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza and the West Bank.

