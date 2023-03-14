Netanyahu govt faces strong opposition over legal changes: Key points

Netanyahu govt faces strong opposition over legal changes: Key points2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:39 PM IST
Critics have said that these changes will put too much power in the hands of the prime minister and his allies.
Israeli citizens protested in large numbers against the government's proposal to reform the legal system. The protests have been a weekly occurrence for over two months, but the government continues to push forward with their plans.
