Netanyahu hails ‘momentous’ Gaza breakthrough, thanks Donald Trump for helping secure hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday hailed the “momentous development” in the country’s war in Gaza, crediting US President Donald Trump and his envoys for helping secure a breakthrough ceasefire and the imminent release of hostages held by Hamas.

Speaking shortly after his government approved the first phase of a US-brokered Gaza peace deal, Netanyahu said Israel was close to fulfilling one of its main war aims — bringing home all the captives.

“In the last two years, we’ve fought to achieve our war aims. And a central one of these war aims is to return the hostages. All of the hostages, the living and the dead. And we’re about to achieve that,” Netanyahu said.

What did Netanyahu say about Trump’s role? Netanyahu expressed deep gratitude to Donald Trump and his peace team, crediting them with providing the diplomatic leverage needed to isolate Hamas and reach an agreement.

“We couldn’t have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. They worked tirelessly,” he said.

He added that Israel’s military and diplomatic efforts had “combined pressure that isolated Hamas,” allowing for this moment of progress.

“That, and the courage of our soldiers who entered Gaza, had a combined military and diplomatic pressure that isolated Hamas. I believe these brought us to this point,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister went on to thank Witkoff and Kushner personally, acknowledging their commitment to the peace effort.

“We know that it’s for the benefit of Israel and the US, for the benefit of decent people everywhere,” he said, praising the pair for putting forward both “your brains and your hearts.”

What does the Gaza ceasefire deal include? The Israeli cabinet approved the deal early on Friday morning, about 24 hours after mediators announced the agreement’s framework under the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Gaza war.

“The government has now approved the plan for the release of all hostages — the living and the fallen,” Netanyahu’s office confirmed in a post on X.

The ceasefire is expected to take effect within 24 hours, with the release of Israeli hostages to begin within 72 hours. In exchange, Israel will release a number of Palestinian prisoners and withdraw its forces to an agreed line inside Gaza.

The United States will send around 200 troops to the Middle East to monitor the plan’s implementation, though Washington has emphasised that no American personnel will enter Gaza.

How have Palestinian leaders reacted? In a rare interview with Israel’s Channel 12, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the ceasefire and expressed optimism for a lasting peace.

“What happened today is a historic moment. We have been hoping – and continue to hope – that we can bring an end to the bloodshed taking place in our land, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or East Jerusalem,” Abbas said.

“Today, we are very happy that the bloodshed has ceased. We hope it remains this way, and that peace, security, and stability will prevail between us and Israel.”

When asked about Trump’s call for reforming the Palestinian Authority, Abbas confirmed that a restructuring process was already under way.

“I want to say honestly – we have launched reforms,” he said.

A ‘momentous’ but fragile turning point The approval of the Gaza ceasefire marks a critical moment in the conflict, potentially paving the way for a broader political settlement — yet uncertainty lingers over whether both sides will fully adhere to the terms.

Netanyahu’s public thanks to Trump underscore the deepening US-Israel coordination under the renewed American peace initiative. For many observers, this agreement represents not only a chance to end months of devastation in Gaza but also a test of whether political pragmatism can overcome years of mistrust.

