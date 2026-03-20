Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declares Iran can't enrich uranium or build missiles anymore

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Iran has lost its capacity to enrich uranium and produce ballistic missiles, following intense joint US-Israeli military operations.
In a televised press conference, Netanyahu asserted that Israel's actions, supported by the United States, have effectively dismantled key Iranian capabilities. "We are taking action to destroy the industries that make it possible to build missiles. Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles," he stated. He added, “We are winning, and Iran is being decimated.”
These remarks come amid the ongoing 2026 Iran war, which escalated with joint US-Israeli strikes starting late February. The campaign targets Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production, and military assets, aiming to prevent Tehran from rebuilding underground facilities that could shield its programs.
Earlier Israeli and US actions, including strikes in June 2025, damaged major uranium enrichment sites like Natanz and Fordow, rendering them largely inoperable. Recent operations have focused on missile production lines, launchers, and related industries. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently claimed that strikes have "functionally defeated" Iran's ballistic missile production by destroying companies and facilities manufacturing components.
Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of the campaign, arguing that without intervention, Iran would have made its programs "immune" through new underground bunkers within months. The strikes have reportedly destroyed hundreds of missile launchers and reduced Iran's ability to retaliate effectively, with a notable drop in missile barrages against Israel.
Benjamin Netanyahu's statements signal confidence in degrading Iran's threats, including its nuclear ambitions and missile arsenal used to target Israel and regional allies. He has framed the operations as creating conditions for potential regime change, urging Iranians to seize opportunities for freedom.
The conflict continues with ongoing strikes on Iranian defense and security infrastructure. Netanyahu's press conference marks his first major public address since the war intensified, highlighting Israel's determination to eliminate long-term threats from Tehran.
As the situation evolves, international observers watch closely for impacts on Middle East stability, nuclear proliferation risks, and potential diplomatic paths forward.
He said Iran can no longer enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles due to recent US-Israeli strikes.
Main targets included Natanz and Fordow enrichment facilities, missile production plants, and hundreds of missile launchers.
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