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Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declares Iran can't enrich uranium or build missiles anymore

Earlier Israeli and US actions, including strikes in June 2025, damaged major uranium enrichment sites like Natanz and Fordow, rendering them largely inoperable.

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Published20 Mar 2026, 01:32 AM IST
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. (REUTERS)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Iran has lost its capacity to enrich uranium and produce ballistic missiles, following intense joint US-Israeli military operations.

Benjamin Netanyahu's bold claims amid the ongoing conflict

In a televised press conference, Netanyahu asserted that Israel's actions, supported by the United States, have effectively dismantled key Iranian capabilities. "We are taking action to destroy the industries that make it possible to build missiles. Iran no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles," he stated. He added, “We are winning, and Iran is being decimated.”

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These remarks come amid the ongoing 2026 Iran war, which escalated with joint US-Israeli strikes starting late February. The campaign targets Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production, and military assets, aiming to prevent Tehran from rebuilding underground facilities that could shield its programs.

Also Read | Iran War News LIVE: Netanyahu hints at ground operations in Iran

Background on strikes targeting nuclear and missile programs

Earlier Israeli and US actions, including strikes in June 2025, damaged major uranium enrichment sites like Natanz and Fordow, rendering them largely inoperable. Recent operations have focused on missile production lines, launchers, and related industries. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently claimed that strikes have "functionally defeated" Iran's ballistic missile production by destroying companies and facilities manufacturing components.

Also Read | Pentagon blocks photographers over ‘unflattering’ photos of Pete Hegseth

Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of the campaign, arguing that without intervention, Iran would have made its programs "immune" through new underground bunkers within months. The strikes have reportedly destroyed hundreds of missile launchers and reduced Iran's ability to retaliate effectively, with a notable drop in missile barrages against Israel.

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Implications for regional security and future outlook

Benjamin Netanyahu's statements signal confidence in degrading Iran's threats, including its nuclear ambitions and missile arsenal used to target Israel and regional allies. He has framed the operations as creating conditions for potential regime change, urging Iranians to seize opportunities for freedom.

Also Read | Trump meets Japanese PM Takaichi amid US-Iran war, Hormuz crisis

The conflict continues with ongoing strikes on Iranian defense and security infrastructure. Netanyahu's press conference marks his first major public address since the war intensified, highlighting Israel's determination to eliminate long-term threats from Tehran.

As the situation evolves, international observers watch closely for impacts on Middle East stability, nuclear proliferation risks, and potential diplomatic paths forward.

FAQs

1. What did Netanyahu claim about Iran's capabilities?

He said Iran can no longer enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles due to recent US-Israeli strikes.

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2. Which key sites and assets were hit?

Main targets included Natanz and Fordow enrichment facilities, missile production plants, and hundreds of missile launchers.

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