Netanyahu meets security officials to finalise Gaza war strategy amid takeover talk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level meeting with senior security officials on Tuesday (August 5) to review options for the ongoing war in Gaza. According to his office, the “limited security discussion” lasted around three hours and included a presentation from military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on possible next steps.

Media reports suggest Netanyahu is leaning towards a complete military takeover of the Gaza Strip, reversing Israel’s 2005 disengagement. Channel 12 cited an official from Netanyahu’s office saying the prime minister favours regaining control of the entire territory.

“We are not giving up on any of these missions,” Netanyahu told new military recruits. “It is still necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, release our hostages and ensure that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel.”

Cabinet to decide on Thursday The Israeli cabinet is expected to convene on Thursday (August 7) to discuss the proposed strategy. Defence Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close Netanyahu ally, are also part of the decision-making process.

While Israeli media pointed to a potential full occupation, Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the report, and it remains unclear whether such a move would result in long-term occupation or a short-term offensive to dismantle Hamas and rescue hostages.

Rising casualties and hunger The renewed strategy debate comes as conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. Palestinian health officials reported at least 20 people killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for UN aid in northern Gaza, with another 20 injured in the south, near Morag Square in Rafah.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said eight more people had died of starvation or malnutrition in the past 24 hours, while 80 others were killed in Israeli attacks.

According to Gaza authorities, the death toll from hunger since the war began has reached 188, including 94 children.

Hostage crisis deepens On Saturday (August 2), Hamas released a disturbing video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David in an emaciated condition inside what appeared to be a tunnel. The footage shocked many in Israel and renewed international pressure on Hamas to release the remaining 50 hostages.

Israeli authorities estimate that 20 hostages may still be alive in Gaza. Most have been released in previous ceasefires brokered through diplomatic efforts. The last truce was broken by Israel, according to international mediators.

Palestinian response and warnings Palestinian officials interpreted the full takeover proposal as a potential pressure tactic to push Hamas into concessions. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take the reports seriously.

“These leaks must be treated with utmost seriousness,” the ministry said in a statement. “Whether they are meant to exert pressure, test international reactions, or are genuine and serious, the world must intervene to prevent their implementation.”

Military pushback Despite Netanyahu’s signals, parts of the Israeli military are reportedly resisting the idea of a full occupation, citing strain from the nearly two-year conflict and concerns about prolonged involvement.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly challenged military chief Zamir on X, demanding he confirm that he would obey government orders if a decision is made to retake Gaza entirely.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) responded that they were “prepared to implement any decision that will be made by the Political-Security Cabinet.”

Death toll rises The war began after Hamas-led militants launched a deadly cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 Israelis—mostly civilians—and taking 251 hostages.