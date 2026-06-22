Netanyahu rejects claims of Trump influence, defines US-Israel ties amid Iran deal: ‘We stand for our own interests’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the JNS summit in Jerusalem that claims suggesting either he controls US President Donald Trump or vice versa are inaccurate. He stressed that Israel and the United States are independent nations whose leaders act in accordance with their own national interests.

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Netanyahu said his priority is Israel’s security and interests, adding that while he and Trump often agree on key issues, they do not always share the same views. However, he emphasised that both leaders respect each other’s sovereignty, leadership, and commitment to their respective peoples.

“In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything that I ask him to do. And in Israel, they say that I do everything he wants me to do. Well, neither is true. We're leaders of independent and proud countries. We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel, and for its security. Often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people,” Netanyahu mentioned, according to ANI.

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'We didn't just confront Iran. We shattered Iran's terror axis' Reflecting on Israel's cooperation with the United States, Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces, together with the US Air Force and the American military, had carried out what he described as the largest air operation in Israel's history. He also asserted that the joint campaign had inflicted substantial damage on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and capabilities.

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"Together with our American friends, the American Air Force, and the American military, we carried out the largest air strike in our history. We destroyed Iran's nuclear infrastructure. But we didn't just confront Iran. We shattered Iran's terror axis,” Netanyahu stated.

Addressing ongoing diplomatic efforts, Netanyahu referred to the US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland being held under the framework of a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). He asserted Israel's determination to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons would remain unchanged regardless of the outcome of the negotiations.

Also Read | India, Iran look to soon resume talks to get Chabahar Port plan back on track

"I said, no matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement or without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, I will not let that happen," he said.

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Netanyahu also reaffirmed Israel's stance on maintaining a military presence in southern Lebanon, arguing that such a deployment is essential for safeguarding Israeli citizens.

"And I said something else about Lebanon, and I repeat it here a few minutes ago: as long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. And the reason is perfectly understood. No country would be asked to do otherwise," Israel PM further said.

He emphasised that Israel's dispute is with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, not the Lebanese state, and said he hopes a path to peace with Lebanon could emerge if Hezbollah ceases to threaten Israeli security.

Also Read | War in Lebanon casts shadow over renewed Iran-US nuclear talks

His remarks came as the first round of US-Iran technical negotiations in Switzerland wrapped up, with discussions focusing on preserving the ceasefire in Lebanon, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping, and advancing talks on a possible nuclear agreement.

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"We do everything in our power to protect our people. We don't have a war with Lebanon. We have a war with Hezbollah who terrorises Lebanon and seeks our destruction. And when that proxy of Iran is no longer a threat, whether it's dismantled or disarmed, yes, we'll have peace with Lebanon and I look forward to signing it," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, speaking at a memorial event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of his brother, Yoni Netanyahu, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel remains firmly committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and will continue military operations aimed at countering Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X