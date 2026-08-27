Netanyahu rules out diplomacy with Iran's ‘savages’, backs Trump’s economic pressure campaign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the prospect of a diplomatic agreement with Iran while strongly backing US President Donald Trump’s renewed campaign of economic pressure against Tehran.

Speaking late on Tuesday (August 25) at an event in Jerusalem for Israeli settlers in West Bank, Netanyahu said he doubted that negotiations could produce an agreement with Iran’s current leadership.

"I doubt, however, that an agreement can be reached with that group there, with those savages. I tell you -- an agreement cannot be reached," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu backs Trump’s ‘economic D-Day’ Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision to intensify economic pressure on Iran, saying the US president was pursuing the strategy in a “very, very, very strong way.”

Trump on Monday (August 24) declared an “economic D-Day” aimed at putting further pressure on Iran’s already heavily sanctioned economy.

Netanyahu said he had discussed diplomacy with Trump during their recent meeting but claimed he had also proposed what he called a “third option” focused on economic pressure.

He said Trump had chosen not only to target Iran but also to tighten pressure on those helping the Iranian government.

Netanyahu has long opposed diplomatic engagement with Tehran and was a vocal critic of the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under former US President Barack Obama.

Netanyahu warns of stronger Israeli response Netanyahu also warned Iran against launching another attack on Israel.

He said he and Trump discussed the possibility of renewed military action during their July 28 meeting at the White House.

Netanyahu said Israel would defend itself and would not allow Iran to attack it.

“If, God forbid, they attack us, they will suffer a blow they never dreamed of — much stronger than anything they have suffered so far,” he said.

Trump and Netanyahu previously joined forces in a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began in late February. A ceasefire was reached in April after the conflict contributed to a sharp rise in oil prices and faced growing opposition in the US.

Hormuz becomes central to Iran-US standoff The US-Iran dispute has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route that remains heavily restricted.

Iran has said it will not fully reopen the waterway unless the US meets its demands. Tehran has also indicated that it wants vessels to pay fees for passage, a proposal opposed by Washington and other countries in the region.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US Navy has “total control” of the strait and has even referred to it as US territory. However, shipping traffic remains far below pre-war levels.

Iran, Oman discuss temporary shipping corridor Oman, which shares control of waters around the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, has been negotiating with Tehran on a temporary transit corridor to help restore commercial shipping.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that discussions included an agreement between Iran and Oman on sharing revenues from management of the waterway. Tehran also accused the US of obstructing efforts to finalise the arrangement.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said he hoped the two countries would soon announce the temporary corridor.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that if the temporary route is approved, Iran and Oman would have 30 to 60 days to negotiate a permanent maritime route.

He added that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were involved in the talks and that maps being considered had been prepared by the country’s armed forces.