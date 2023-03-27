Netanyahu sacks defence minister, sparking mass protests4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:34 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday triggering protests across the country
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, triggering mass protests, a day after Gallant broke ranks with the government and urged a halt to a highly contested plan to overhaul the judicial system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×