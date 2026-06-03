Netanyahu says Trump will decide whether to resume full-scale action against Iran; downplays rift with US President

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) said that any full-scale return to military action against Iran would be a decision that President Donald Trump would make, adding that US and Israeli forces are ready.

Netanyahu made these remarks in an interview with CNBC. When asked if there actually is a ceasefire with Tehran, the Israeli PM said, "I think there’s a tactical game that is being played." He added, "And Iran surely knows what [Trump] has said, that if necessary, there will be a full-scale return to military action."

He went on to say, “It’s a president’s decision; Israel is ready, and the US forces are ready. I think Iran should take that into account. I think they are taking into account that they’re playing with fire; that’s clear.”

Netanyahu downplays disagreement with Trump He also downplayed any hint of a rift with the US President, saying that while they sometimes have "tactical disagreements," they "agree on the main things." He said, "Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, these tactical disagreements, but we always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends."

The Israeli PM added, "We can disagree in the morning" and find common ground by the afternoon.

Trump admits tense exchange with Netanyahu His remarks came after Trump confirmed in an interview published on Wednesday that he had a tense exchange with Netanyahu two days earlier, in which he reportedly berated his close ally with expletives. The incident occurred on Monday after Israel's escalation in Lebanon, following which Tehran announced that it was suspending peace talks with Washington.

Axios, citing US officials, reported the development and noted that Trump told Netanyahu, "You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

According to an official, Trump told Bibi that following through on his threats to bomb Beirut would further isolate Israel from the rest of the world.

In the interview published on Wednesday, Trump said he was "perturbed" by the situation in Lebanon when he spoke to Netanyahu on Monday. However, he went on to say he had a "very good relationship" with Netanyahu. "We've done well together... I like Bibi a lot."

US-Iran peace deal in limbo? The remarks from the two leaders come at a time when tensions have escalated in the Gulf region. The US and Iran exchanged strikes overnight, putting further pressure on the shaky ceasefire and denting the progress of peace talks. On Wednesday, a passenger building at Kuwait International Airport was hit by an Iranian drone strike, resulting in the death of an Indian national and injuring several others. The Islamic Republic accused Bahrain and Kuwait of allowing Washington to use their territory to launch attacks on an Iranian tanker and island as it condemned the US for the strikes.

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According to reports, Kuwait, a staunch US ally that hosts thousands of American troops, has become a key target of Iran since the ceasefire took effect on 8 April, suffering half a dozen attacks in the past two months.

An overnight barrage involving around 30 projectiles marked the most severe attack since the ceasefire took effect, with three strikes hitting Kuwait Airport and a nearby military installation, according to a source familiar with the matter. As Washington and Tehran continue negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, the two sides have continued to exchange periodic attacks, while US allies in the region have increasingly borne the consequences of Iran’s anger, Bloomberg reported.

However, it remains to be seen whether Trump will decide to return to full-scale military action against Tehran or whether the two sides will finally make some progress in the peace talks.