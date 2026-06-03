Netanyahu says Trump will decide whether to resume full-scale action against Iran; downplays rift with US President

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) said that any full-scale return to military action against Iran would be a decision that President Donald Trump would make, adding that US and Israeli forces are ready.

Netanyahu made these remarks in an interview with CNBC. When asked if there actually is a ceasefire with Tehran, the Israeli PM said, "I think there’s a tactical game that is being played." He added, "And Iran surely knows what [Trump] has said, that if necessary, there will be a full-scale return to military action."

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He went on to say, “It’s a president’s decision; Israel is ready, and the US forces are ready. I think Iran should take that into account. I think they are taking into account that they’re playing with fire; that’s clear.”

Netanyahu downplays disagreement with Trump He also downplayed any hint of a rift with the US President, saying that while they sometimes have "tactical disagreements," they "agree on the main things." He said, "Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, these tactical disagreements, but we always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends."

The Israeli PM added, "We can disagree in the morning" and find common ground by the afternoon.

Trump admits tense exchange with Netanyahu His remarks came after Trump confirmed in an interview published on Wednesday that he had a tense exchange with Netanyahu two days earlier, in which he reportedly berated his close ally with expletives. The incident occurred on Monday after Israel's escalation in Lebanon, following which Tehran announced that it was suspending peace talks with Washington.

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Axios, citing US officials, reported the development and noted that Trump told Netanyahu, "You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

According to an official, Trump told Bibi that following through on his threats to bomb Beirut would further isolate Israel from the rest of the world.

In the interview published on Wednesday, Trump said he was "perturbed" by the situation in Lebanon when he spoke to Netanyahu on Monday. However, he went on to say he had a "very good relationship" with Netanyahu. "We've done well together... I like Bibi a lot."

US-Iran peace deal in limbo? The remarks from the two leaders come at a time when tensions have escalated in the Gulf region. The US and Iran exchanged strikes overnight, putting further pressure on the shaky ceasefire and denting the progress of peace talks. On Wednesday, a passenger building at Kuwait International Airport was hit by an Iranian drone strike, resulting in the death of an Indian national and injuring several others. The Islamic Republic accused Bahrain and Kuwait of allowing Washington to use their territory to launch attacks on an Iranian tanker and island as it condemned the US for the strikes.

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Also Read | Indian killed after drone hits Kuwait Airport; embassy expresses condolences

According to reports, Kuwait, a staunch US ally that hosts thousands of American troops, has become a key target of Iran since the ceasefire took effect on 8 April, suffering half a dozen attacks in the past two months.

An overnight barrage involving around 30 projectiles marked the most severe attack since the ceasefire took effect, with three strikes hitting Kuwait Airport and a nearby military installation, according to a source familiar with the matter. As Washington and Tehran continue negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, the two sides have continued to exchange periodic attacks, while US allies in the region have increasingly borne the consequences of Iran’s anger, Bloomberg reported.

However, it remains to be seen whether Trump will decide to return to full-scale military action against Tehran or whether the two sides will finally make some progress in the peace talks.

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Key Takeaways Netanyahu defers decision on military action against Iran to Trump, highlighting the US President's crucial role in the conflict.

Reports of rift between Trump and Netanyahu emerge, but Netanyahu downplays differences, emphasizing mutual readiness for action.

Tensions rise in the Gulf region as US-Iran clashes persist, casting uncertainty on potential progress in peace talks.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.